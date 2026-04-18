"It surprised me too. We work together very, very well," Freund said at Saturday's press conference ahead of Bayern’s league match against VfB Stuttgart (Sunday, 5:30 pm).

Kicker had recently reported on growing tensions between Freund and Eberl, suggesting that the partnership may not endure in the medium to long term as differences mount.

Expectations of a harmonious leadership partnership à la Uli Hoeneß and Karl-Heinz Rummenigge remain unfulfilled, with kicker describing the arrangement as a “forced marriage”.