'It's not the end of the world' - Tim Weah baffled by 'total crisis' talk as Roberto De Zerbi accepts responsibility for Marseille slump
Weah dismisses 'total crisis' claims
Marseille are reeling from a 1-0 home defeat to Atalanta in the Champions League which followed a disappointing league draw against Angers, amplifying the pressure on the squad.
Despite their European exit, which leaves them 25th in the Champions League league phase, Marseille remain second in Ligue 1. They host Brest at the Stade Velodrome on Saturday, knowing a victory could send them to the top of the table - at least until PSG face Lyon the following day.
Weah, who is returning from injury, was defiant when facing the media, expressing his confusion at the severe external reaction to the team's form.
"I read that it's a total crisis and I don't understand anything," Weah stated. "It's not like we're 10th, we're two points behind Paris. We're not getting the results we want, but it's not the end of the world. We have to stay focused on our work and not look at the others."
The United States international, who has played for other high-pressure clubs including PSG, Juventus and Celtic, insisted the internal mentality remains positive.
"Pressure? It doesn't surprise me at all. When you lose it gets a bit crazy but players shouldn't look at that," Weah added. "The mentality of the group is very good. We just have to do the job, everyone is calm here, all the noise is outside."
While Weah acknowledged the team is "not playing our best football," he attributed the difficulties to a significant injury list rather than a fundamental flaw.
"There are a lot of injuries, important players, and it's difficult because you're playing matches every three days," he explained.
De Zerbi accepts 'justified' criticism of poor form
De Zerbi, however, took a different tone and shouldered the blame for the performances that have frustrated the fanbase.
"The criticism of our play in the last three matches is justified, I say that without shame and I take my share of responsibility," De Zerbi admitted. "It's a difficult moment - like after Rennes - because we're not playing well. Losing against Atalanta and drawing against Angers has frustrated us."
He added: "The responsibility is mine."
De Zerbi provided a detailed update on his squad's fitness, revealing the extent of the personnel issues that have forced his hand.
Leonardo Balerdi remains unavailable for the Brest match. Geoffrey Kondogbia and Neal Maupay may only be fit enough for the bench with "reduced playing time." Weah's status will be assessed after training.
On a positive note, Emerson will return from suspension. De Zerbi is optimistic that the situation will improve significantly next week, projecting the return of Balerdi and "perhaps" Facundo Medina, while Kondogbia is expected to regain 100% fitness.
The manager also gave an update on Bilal Nadir, who collapsed last week, stating: "He trained with us yesterday. He's better but he's not yet at 100%. We'll assess him today, but if he's in the squad, he'll be on the bench."
Manager defends controversial rotation policy
The injury crisis was at the centre of De Zerbi's defence of his squad rotation, which has drawn criticism from supporters.
"Some say I change the lineup a lot, but do you think I change it because I'm confused or because I don't want to worsen the injury situation?" De Zerbi asked. "We're trying to manage playing time, to avoid a Nayef Aguerd getting injured like he did at Auxerre. It's the same for Balerdi at Lens.
"I don't like changing five or six players per match. But like all teams, you have to rotate the squad."
De Zerbi analyses Atalanta defeat and tactical approach
Reflecting on the midweek Champions League exit, De Zerbi defended his tactical approach, including the team's tendency to pass backwards.
"You get frustrated when we go back, and I get frustrated when we retreat too," he said. "But sometimes, to move forward more effectively, it's also enough to simply pass the ball back once."
Despite the 1-0 loss, De Zerbi pointed to statistics as evidence that the performance was not as negative as the result suggested. Marseille registered 15 shots to Atalanta's six, with four on target.
"We had more shots on goal than Atalanta, we entered the box more often, but they scored. That disappoints me," he said.
Weah added that the team felt aggrieved by a refereeing decision in the match: "There's a real disappointment against Atalanta... It's a disappointment because there was a penalty, but we have to take responsibility because we didn't play a very good match."
What next? Brest clash offers chance to claim top spot
Marseille must quickly pivot from their European disappointment to their strong domestic position. Their upcoming match at the Stade Velodrome against Brest on Saturday presents a significant opportunity.
"When you lose like that, it's not necessarily a good thing. You have to be clear-headed enough to understand the situation, and that's not easy in Marseille," De Zerbi concluded.
"If we win tomorrow, we'll be top of the table and widen the gap since there are three head-to-head matches. But we'll have to play a different game than against Angers and Atalanta."
