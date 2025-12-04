'It’s all or nothing' - Inter Miami's Javier Mascherano knows what's at stake in MLS Cup against Vancouver Whitecaps

The Argentine coach emphasized that the final will hinge on mentality rather than tactics or reputation.

“It will come down to the desire we have to eat it or not,” he said, describing Saturday as a moment that demands total conviction.

“Hopefully, we wake up very hungry," he said.

The matchup - Miami vs. Vancouver Whitecaps - offers both clubs the chance to win their first MLS Cup.

“In these last few months, since the Leagues Cup, the team managed to rise again with the goal of getting here in the best possible way,” he said. “The players have had the strength to pick themselves up in every tough moment we faced.”