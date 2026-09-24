Israel forward Saied Abu Farchi receives bizarre red card for rifle celebration with corner flag against Austria

Abu Farchi was dismissed in the 55th minute of the Group 3 clash at the Raiffeisen Arena. He had just headed home to level the score at 1-1. Following the goal, the forward ran to the corner flag, picked it up, and mimicked firing a rifle.

Referee Georgi Kabakov immediately issued a second yellow card, followed by a red. Abu Farchi looked perplexed by the decision, but the strict rules regarding provocative celebrations meant Israel were reduced to 10 men for the remainder of the fixture.



