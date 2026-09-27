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لقجع - لوزان
Ahmed Abdelhamid
Translated by

Is Spain more deserving than Morocco to host the 2030 World Cup final? The facts prove otherwise

Originals
Brazil vs Morocco
Brazil
Morocco
World Cup
Spain vs Egypt
Spain
Egypt
Friendlies
Spain vs Cabo Verde
Cabo Verde
Real Madrid C vs CD Colonia Moscardo
Real Madrid C
CD Colonia Moscardo
Segunda Federacion
Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid
Bayern Munich
Real Madrid
Champions League
Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona
Atletico Madrid
Barcelona
Vinicius Junior
L. Yamal
Morocco
Spain
Portugal
Brazil
US
Egypt
Cape Verde
Germany

The rising racism seen in Spain's stadiums recently opens up the hot-button issue

The battle to host the 2030 World Cup final between Spain and Morocco has turned into a tug of war. Spain insists the trophy must be lifted on its soil. Morocco, meanwhile, is pitching itself as the ideal alternative on readiness, infrastructure and the very image FIFA wants to project of the tournament.

Beneath it all, a string of racist incidents in Spanish stadiums has forced a pressing ethical question: "Is it fitting to grant a match that brings together all races and colours to a country whose record on combating racism remains wide open?".

The controversy has raged ever since Vinicius Junior demanded the World Cup be taken away from Spain if the fight against racism did not improve. Spanish media hit back with a wave of criticism at the time. Then the events of recent days handed him practical support on the ground.

Morocco, by contrast, has seized on hosting the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations to show off modern stadiums and slick organisation. The message is clear: the historic 2030 World Cup final can find a safe, modern home on the southern shore of the Mediterranean.

  • Battle for the final

    FIFA has handed the 2030 World Cup to a three-way bid comprising Spain, Portugal and Morocco, with three symbolic opening matches set for Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay to mark 100 years since the first edition of the tournament.

    One question, though, has proved thornier than any other: where the final will be played. That single issue has sparked a quiet rivalry between Madrid and Rabat.

    Rafael Louzán, president of the Spanish Football Federation, has insisted more than once that Spain will stage the final. He calls it "impossible" to explain handing the match to anyone else, viewing his country as the most capable organisationally, and points to the Santiago Bernabéu or the Camp Nou once their renovations are complete.

    Fouzi Lekjaa sees it differently. The president of the Royal Moroccan Federation wants the final at the new Casablanca stadium, a ground expected to hold around 115,000 spectators. His message is blunt: Morocco will not settle for the role of junior partner in such a historic bid.

    FIFA, as of this report, has yet to name the host city. The governing body will only confirm that such decisions are usually settled roughly two years before a tournament kicks off, leaving plenty of room for the debate to shift as events unfold.

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  • Vinícius Júnior sounds the alarm

    Vinícius Júnior didn't just complain about the jeering. He became a symbol of open conflict with racism in Spanish stadiums after the notorious Mestalla incident, which ended with the first court ruling in the history of Spanish football to imprison fans over racist abuse.

    The Brazilian suffered a series of abuses at more than one ground. It all culminated in emotional remarks in which he said the repeated insults, none of them punished, had left him with less desire to play football.

    Spain should be stripped of hosting the 2030 World Cup if it fails to make real progress in combating racism, Vinícius told an international broadcaster in an interview that sparked a storm of controversy. A player, he stressed, cannot feel safe turning out in a country where he might be racially abused because of his skin colour.

    Sections of the Spanish media and various sporting figures rejected the remarks outright, seeing them as damaging the image of an entire country. Yet the events that followed on the pitch gave his words new weight, far beyond a momentary outburst.

  • Spain v Egypt match: "whoever doesn't jump is Muslim"

    The biggest flashpoint in recent days came from a friendly match that was supposed to be no more than a technical test before the World Cup: Spain against Egypt at Espanyol's RCDE Stadium in Barcelona.

    Barely a few minutes had passed before the chants started. Sections of the crowd repeatedly bellowed "Whoever does not jump is a Muslim", a twist on a chant well known in Spanish grounds. Here it targeted the religion of a rival country, most of its players and fans, and every Muslim watching from home.

    This was no passing incident. The chants returned in the first half and again later in the match, forcing organisers to broadcast repeated messages over the internal public address system and on the stadium screens. They warned against racist expressions and recalled the laws that criminalise racist behaviour inside sporting facilities, all amid jeers from part of the crowd.

    Catalan police moved immediately, opening an investigation into "Islamophobic and xenophobic chants". The Spanish Football Federation officially condemned what happened, stressing that hatred and racism have no place in the stadiums.

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  • Yamal explodes and Egypt condemns

    The scene hit Lamine Yamal just as hard. The Barcelona and Spain star, of Moroccan and Equatorial Guinean descent and a follower of Islam, was said to have been psychologically affected by what happened. He headed straight for the dressing room after his participation ended, skipping a lap of applause for the fans.

    Yamal made his feelings plain on social media. He branded the chants "ignorant and racist" and "disrespectful and unacceptable", even though they were not aimed at him personally. "I am a Muslim, praise be to God," he affirmed, adding that mocking religion reflects ignorance and hate speech that cannot be tolerated.

    The Egyptian Football Association weighed in from their side, condemning the chants as unacceptable behaviour from a minority that does not represent the Spanish people. At the same time, they stressed their complete rejection of any insult to the national anthem or offence to the Islamic religion.

    Mounting international pressure has now prompted FIFA to open disciplinary proceedings against the Spanish federation over the chants. The issue is no longer a mere internal media controversy. It is an official file sitting on the desk of the highest footballing authority in the world.

  • Real Madrid and Atletico reprise the scene: football under siege

    The controversy over the Spain versus Egypt match had barely subsided when fresh clips surfaced on social media. They showed a group of Real Madrid fans chanting almost the same slogan, "Whoever doesn't jump is a Muslim", near the Santiago Bernabeu ahead of the team's Champions League quarter-final against Bayern Munich.

    This time the chants had nothing to do with a national team facing a Muslim country. They pointed to something else: a habit that a section of the fans now treat as a kind of "folklore", oblivious to the open contempt it carries towards the religion of hundreds of millions around the world, players in their own teams included.

    Around the same time, several reports laid bare the behaviour of Atletico Madrid fans towards Lamine Yamal during the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final. Chants dripping with racist and sectarian undertones rang out from the stands, among them "go back to Morocco" and "go and play with Morocco", the latest attempt to politicise the player's origins and religious background.

    Incidents like these hardened a belief held by a large chunk of supporters. The fight of Vinicius and Yamal against racism is no individual exception. It is the symptom of a deeper cultural problem, one that demands a radical solution rather than the odd seasonal statement of condemnation.

  • Omar Al-Hilali: testimony from the heart of the Spanish pitches

    Within the same scene, another Moroccan voice stands out from the heart of the Spanish league. Omar El Hilali, the Espanyol and Morocco national team full-back, found himself confronting the many faces of racism.

    The referee halted the match after El Hilali claimed Elche forward Rafa Mir had subjected him to a racist insult, one that included a demeaning allusion to his immigrant origins. That triggered LaLiga's anti-racism protocol and the opening of an investigation.

    Speaking to the press later, El Hilali voiced his outright rejection of anti-Muslim chants in Spanish stadiums. He cited what happened in the match between Spain and Egypt, and pointed out that mocking any religion is unacceptable, just as no Christian would accept their faith being ridiculed in the stands.

    El Hilali also invoked the name of Lamine Yamal. He recalled that one of Spain's best current players is a Muslim of Moroccan origin who chose to represent La Roja, and that the least he deserves is respect, not chants ridiculing his religion.

    Put together, these testimonies come from players of very different backgrounds: a dark-skinned Brazilian, a young forward of Moroccan origin and a Moroccan defender playing in Catalonia. They paint a picture of a reality that cannot easily be denied. Part of the Spanish football stands has a recurring problem with racism and hate speech, and it inevitably reflects on the image of the country as it prepares to host the biggest football event on the planet.

  • A formal Spanish defence: an on-field reality that contradicts the narrative

    Faced with these criticisms, prominent Spanish figures have been keen to stress that the country is not racist, and that what is happening is nothing more than the behaviour of a minority that does not represent society as a whole.

    Players such as Dani Carvajal defended Spain's image. They pointed to the existence of advanced anti-racism protocols in La Liga, and to the fact that sporting and judicial institutions have already begun issuing rulings against offenders, as happened in the Vinicius case at the Mestalla.

    Yet these incidents keep recurring within short spaces of time. They have spread from club stadiums to national team matches, prompting police investigations and FIFA opening disciplinary proceedings against the Spanish Federation over anti-Muslim chants. All of that makes it difficult to reduce the matter merely to a picture of "a few undisciplined individuals".

    The problem here is not so much about whether Spain is a racist country at its core, as it is about the message that these accumulating events send to players and fans from different backgrounds, and to the partner countries in the World Cup bid itself, chief among them Morocco.

  • Morocco: organisational readiness and an excellent message

    Morocco seized on hosting the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations to prove exactly what it can deliver. Nine stunning stadiums went up across six major cities, some renovated and others built from scratch for the tournament, all designed around modern standards for the pitch, capacity and ease of access.

    The Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat staged both the opening match and the final. It looked every inch a modern football-dedicated arena, packed with a fierce supporter atmosphere, and the tournament passed without complaints of systematic racism in the stands.

    Casablanca's Mohammed V Stadium enjoyed a fresh moment in the spotlight too, alongside other historic grounds. Development work lifted their capacity and upgraded their facilities as part of wider preparations for the joint 2030 World Cup bid.

    Refereeing chaos and controversy shadowed the final, and the president of the Spanish Federation himself exploited it to take an implicit swipe at the Moroccan organisation. Yet the standard of the infrastructure and facilities still drew praise from plenty of observers, marking an important step towards the Kingdom's readiness to host the biggest World Cup fixtures.

    Here is the crucial point. Morocco is presenting itself, in official and popular discourse alike, as a religiously and culturally diverse country hosting the World Cup for the first time in its history. It wants to use the event to strengthen an image of coexistence and openness, a message that chimes loudly with FIFA's explicit stance on zero tolerance for racism and hate speech.

  • Which country is more deserving of the honour of the final?

    Here the central question returns: does Spain have a greater right than Morocco to host the final of the 2030 World Cup? 

    On historical experience and the organisation of major tournaments, Spain's case looks watertight. They boast a long record of hosting major sporting events, backed by strong infrastructure in Madrid, Barcelona, Seville and beyond. But a bid for the final isn't measured by stadiums alone. It rests on the image and the message world football wants to broadcast at a moment when billions gather in front of their screens.

    Consider the run of racist incidents. Fans targeted Vinicius in more than one stadium. Anti-Muslim chants rang out during Spain's match with Egypt, then the same slogan echoed around the Santiago Bernabeu. Add the racist abuse aimed at Lamine Yamal and other episodes, and the argument that Spain is morally ready to host the biggest match in the centenary tournament's history starts to crumble.

    Morocco, by contrast, offer organisational readiness bound up with a humanitarian message. A Muslim-majority country would stage a final for the first time, a powerful symbol of recognition for religious and cultural diversity within world football.

  • There is no place for racism in a match that unites the world

    The world keeps pushing the message that football belongs to everyone. Staging the final in a country where anti-black and anti-Muslim chants ring out again and again makes a mockery of that idea, cutting straight against the spirit of the World Cup.

    The match that is meant to unite the peoples of the earth under a single banner cannot at the same time play out to stands chanting against the colour of a player's skin or the religion of an entire crowd.

    Vinicius Junior's words struck many as an exaggeration at the time. Recent events lend them fresh credibility. He was not talking about a single match, but about a general climate that demands long-term institutional work, stricter legislation, and clear political and sporting will before anyone can claim the country is ready to host the historic final.

    Weigh Spain, still struggling to cleanse its stands of hate speech, against Morocco, which in recent years has built an ambitious organisational image and a message of openness and diversity. The objective answer seems to favour handing the honour of the 2030 World Cup final to the party more in tune with football's self-evident slogan: there is no place for racism on the pitches.

  • Read also:

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    Egyptians cheering for Morocco in Qatar, bottles flying in Cairo: how did we get from there to here?