Is Spain more deserving than Morocco of hosting the 2030 World Cup final? The facts prove otherwise

The race to host the 2030 World Cup final is a tense tug-of-war between Spain and Morocco. Spain argues that the trophy belongs on European soil, yet Morocco points to its greater readiness, stronger infrastructure and better alignment with FIFA’s desired image for the showpiece event.

However, a series of recent racist incidents in Spanish stadiums has prompted a stark ethical question: “Is it appropriate to award a tournament that celebrates diversity to a country still grappling with racism?”

Since Vinícius Júnior demanded that Spain be stripped of the tournament unless racism improved, the debate has raged on. His remarks drew fierce criticism from Spanish media, yet recent incidents have since backed up his concerns.

In contrast, Morocco is using its 2025 Africa Cup of Nations hosting duties to showcase modern stadiums, sound organisation and the message that the historic 2030 final could find a safe, progressive home on the southern shores of the Mediterranean.