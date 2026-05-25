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Is Lionel Messi a World Cup doubt? Inter Miami boss delivers injury update after Argentina icon asks to come off in MLS thriller vs Philadelphia Union
Injury scare for the Argentine GOAT
The footballing world held its breath on Sunday night as Messi headed straight for the dressing room in the 73rd minute at Nu Stadium. The Inter Miami talisman appeared to suffer a setback shortly after taking a free kick, visibly clutching the upper part of his left thigh before signalling to the bench that his night was over.
While Messi was able to walk off the pitch and into the tunnel without assistance, the timing of the incident is particularly sensitive. With Argentina’s World Cup defence set to begin in mid-June, any muscular issue for the 38-year-old icon is enough to send shockwaves through the Albiceleste camp and their global fanbase.
- AFP
Inter Miami boss plays down Messi exit
Despite the worrying optics of Messi’s premature substitution, Inter Miami head coach Guillermo Hoyos attempted to calm the growing speculation during his post-match press conference. The manager suggested that the substitution was more of a precautionary measure than a definitive diagnosis of a tear or strain.
Speaking to reporters, Hoyos said: "As far as I know, we don't have a report on that yet, but he really was fatigued. Yes, it was fatigue. He was tired, the field was heavy, and rather than doubt, you always say not to take the risk."
A historic night in Florida
The injury drama overshadowed what was one of the most remarkable games in Major League Soccer history. The first half alone produced a record-breaking eight goals, with the Philadelphia Union racing into a 2-0 lead before Messi assisted German Berterame to spark a stunning Miami response.
Luis Suarez and Berterame were instrumental in the comeback, though a Milan Iloski hat-trick for the Union ensured the sides went into the interval level at 4-4, marking the most goals ever scored in a first half in MLS history. Despite a torrential downpour in the second half slowing the pace, Suarez completed his own hat-trick and Rodrigo De Paul added a sixth to secure three points for the Herons.
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Counting down to the World Cup
With MLS now entering an extended break to accommodate the World Cup, the focus shifts to Messi’s fitness for international duty. Argentina are yet to officially name their squad for the tournament, but the defending champions remain somewhat reliant on their legendary number 10 as they prepare for a Group J opener against Algeria on June 16.
Inter Miami currently sit in second place in the Eastern Conference, just two points behind leaders Nashville. All eyes will now be on the medical reports coming out of Miami as Lionel Scaloni and the Argentina staff await news on their captain's readiness for the world stage.