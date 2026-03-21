Is Juventus interested in Rüdiger? Arbeloa: "He's a key player for us"

Juventus are looking ahead to the next transfer window and are keeping in touch with several players, particularly those available on free transfers. According to Tuttosport, among these, the Bianconeri are reportedly dreaming of a real coup: Antonio Rüdiger, whose contract with Real Madrid is coming to an end.





The German defender, born in 1993, has a contract until 30 June 2026 and so far there have been no concrete signs of a renewal with Los Blancos. This season, the former Chelsea player has been sidelined for several matches, first due to a thigh injury and then due to knee problems, and is gradually regaining his form. Juve, for their part, are tracking several defensive targets, including Marcos Senesi, but do not wish to limit themselves to the Argentine: for this very reason, according to Tuttosport, the Bianconeri have initiated contact to sound out Rudiger.





Juventus, according to Tuttosport, are reportedly working out the terms and details to meet the defender’s demands, as he remains a highly sought-after player in both the Premier League and Saudi Arabia. At Continassa, the plan is to offer a two-year contract, although the salary figures remain a key sticking point, given that the German earns around €7 million net per year.







