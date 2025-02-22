Is it Jaedyn Shaw time? More opportunities for Alyssa Thompson and Lily Yohannes? Projecting Emma Hayes' USWNT SheBelieves Cup Starting XI vs Australia

With key players out and Hayes seeking to mix and match, GOAL looks at how the USWNT could line up against Australia

The SheBelieves Cup is a sprint, not a marathon and, at this level, sprints require rotation. U.S. women's national team head coach Emma Hayes acknowledged that by calling in an extra outfield player to this camp, with just two goalkeepers. For the USWNT to get through two more games, they'll need just about everyone.

Hayes unleashed a few surprises for the USWNT's opener, a 2-0 win over Colombia headlined by goals from Catarina Macario and Ally Sentnor. The latter, in particular, was one of the more surprising starters in that game and she responded by netting her first USWNT goal. There are plenty of other young players in search of similar breakouts, but Hayes has some difficult decisions to make when balancing this XI.

Changes are coming for Sunday's match against Australia, which kicks off at 5 p.m. ET in Phoenix. The only question is how many? With just a few days in between games, and just a few more before Wednesday's match against Japan, Hayes will certainly mix and match.

It'll be a balancing act of youth and veterans, but also of fitness level as the U.S. travels all over the West to play three tough games against three strong teams. And several stars are not on the roster, including Naomi Girma, Sophia Wilson, Trinity Rodman and Mallory Swanson.

There's no predicting what Hayes, who remains unbeaten in her first 16 matches in charge of the USWNT, will do - she's proven on more than one occasion that she can go any which way with her XI. So what changes could she make from Colombia to Australia? GOAL takes a look.