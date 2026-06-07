Iran squad only allowed in USA in days of World Cup games as government makes terrorism claim
Drastic travel measures imposed on Team Melli
In an extraordinary development ahead of the 2026 World Cup, the Iranian national team is facing a same-day entry and exit mandate for their fixtures played on American soil, as reported by The Mirror. The directive means the squad will only be permitted to cross the border on the morning of their games and must depart immediately after the final whistle, creating a logistical nightmare for the coaching staff.
Iran's ambassador to Mexico Abolfazl Pasandideh confirmed the severity of the situation to reporters, stating: "We can enter in the morning and we must leave the same day." This unique arrangement follows a period of intense geopolitical tension, resulting in the team abandoning its original plan to base themselves in Tucson, Arizona, in favour of a headquarters in Mexico.
- AFP
Government makes terrorism claims
The restrictions come amid a backdrop of hostile rhetoric and pointed accusations from United States officials regarding the Iranian delegation. While the necessary sporting visas have been granted to allow the team to compete, the US State Department has justified its intense scrutiny by asserting claims of potential security threats during the tournament.
A US State Department official confirmed that "the visas necessary for Iran to compete in the World Cup, including for athletes and necessary support staff, have been issued." However, the official then directed a severe accusation at the delegation to justify the strict enforcement of the rules, alleging: "We will not allow the Iranian team to abuse this system to sneak terrorists into the United States under false pretenses."
Mexico steps in as alternative host base
With the US government refusing to allow the team to stay overnight, Mexico has stepped in to provide a safe haven for the squad during the group stages. Iran had previously lobbied FIFA to have their matches moved to Mexican soil entirely, but the governing body declined the request, forcing the current cross-border commuting arrangement.
Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum addressed the situation directly, offering support to the visiting team. She said: "We have no reason to deny them the possibility of staying in Mexico. The United States does not want the Iranian team to stay overnight, but they are going to play three matches there. So they asked us, 'Can they stay overnight in Mexico?' And we said, 'Yes, no problem.' We have no problem."
- AFP
Challenging Group G schedule looms
The logistical hurdles add a significant layer of difficulty to Iran's attempt to reach the knockout stages for the first time in their history. Their campaign begins in Los Angeles against New Zealand, followed by a clash with Belgium six days later in California. They will finish their group stage journey against Egypt in Seattle, necessitating multiple cross-border flights under the strict same-day protocol.