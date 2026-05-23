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Iran granted permission by FIFA to move World Cup training base from USA to Mexico amid ongoing conflict
FIFA approves base camp relocation
The Iran Football Federation has confirmed that world football's governing body, FIFA, has officially sanctioned the relocation of the national team's World Cup training base. Originally slated to prepare for the tournament in Tucson, Arizona, Team Melli will now set up their headquarters across the border in Tijuana, Mexico.
According to the Associated Press, Mehdi Taj, the president of the Iranian federation, announced the development following extensive negotiations. The move is seen as a strategic response to the complex geopolitical climate and ongoing security concerns surrounding the national team during their stay in North America for the expanded 48-team tournament.
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Security concerns dictate move from Arizona
The decision to abandon the Kino Sports Complex in Tucson was largely influenced by the instability of the current conflict in the Middle East. Security officials and federation leads had grown increasingly concerned about the potential for disruptions and the safety of the travelling party on American soil.
By moving to Tijuana, situated just south of San Diego, the federation believes it can provide a more controlled environment for the squad. Detailed logistics for the new site have already been established, with the federation noting that the new location "includes all training facilities, gym, private restaurant and everything else the team needs."
Official statements from the Iranian Federation
Federation president Mehdi Taj provided a full breakdown of the diplomatic process required to secure the move. In a statement issued via the federation’s media channels, he detailed the high-level meetings that took place to ensure the transition remained within FIFA’s regulatory framework.
“All team base camps for the countries participating in the World Cup must be approved by FIFA,” Taj said in his statement. “Fortunately, following the requests we submitted and the meetings we held with FIFA and World Cup officials in Istanbul, as well as the webinar meeting we had yesterday in Tehran with the respected FIFA secretary general, our request to change the team’s base from the United States to Mexico was approved.”
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Logistical advantages and tournament schedule
Beyond security, the move to Tijuana offers logistical perks for Iran’s Group G campaign. The team is scheduled to play New Zealand and Belgium in Inglewood, California, before heading to Seattle to face Egypt. The proximity of Tijuana to the Los Angeles area simplifies travel for their opening fixtures of the tournament.
Furthermore, the federation suggested that the move could streamline visa and travel hurdles. The president noted that the team “may even be able to travel to and from Mexico using Iran Air flights.” This camp change marks a significant shift for a nation making its fourth consecutive World Cup appearance as they aim to progress beyond the group stages for the first time.