'Intoxicated' Nicolo Zaniolo allegedly hospitalised two Roma youth players after 'violent' outburst as ex-Aston Villa star also accused of urinating in dressing room
Roma have accused an "intoxicated" Nicolo Zaniolo of hospitalising two of their youth players and urinating in their dressing room.
- Zaniolo accused of assaulting Roma youth players
- Fiorentina winger allegedly 'intoxicated'
- Ex-Aston Villa man releases statement