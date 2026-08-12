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'Interest in our player is a good sign' - Arteta addresses Lewis-Skelly transfer rumours as Guimaraes makes Arsenal debut
Lewis-Skelly shines amid transfer rumours
Myles Lewis-Skelly has found himself at the centre of swirling transfer rumours, with Standard Sport reporting that Chelsea and Manchester United were offered the chance to sign the academy product. However, the youngster let his football do the talking in the friendly.
Arsenal closed out their pre-season preparations with a 1-1 draw against Cesc Fabregas’ side, with Lewis-Skelly scoring the opener for his boyhood club in the first half.
After taking advantage of a poor pass from Jean Butez, he flashed a heart sign to all four stands and beat the badge on his chest-a gesture suggesting heis prepared to stay put at the club he has represented since he was eight.
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Arteta praises emotional goalscorer
Following the match, Arteta faced the media and was quick to discuss the performance of the young midfielder. The manager expressed his delight at the impact made by the academy graduates.
Speaking about Lewis-Skelly, Arteta stated: "Emotional? It's good to score a goal. [He's] a very emotional player. I remember when he did the action on the pitch. Interest in our player is a good sign."
The boss also highlighted the importance of integrating youth into the senior setup, adding: "It's amazing, that is what it is all about. Hale End does an amazing job, but if you don't play this talent, give trust to this talent, it gets lost."
Guimaraes makes his Arsenal debut
The fixture also served as an opportunity for fans to catch their first glimpse of Guimaraes following his £75 million transfer. Arteta introduced the Brazilian midfielder alongside Martin Odegaard and Viktor Gyokeres at half-time.
Despite leaving Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka out of the matchday squad, the Gunners named a strong side and eventually won 4-3 on penalties thanks to two smart saves from David Raya.
Discussing the immediate impact of Guimaraes, Arteta said: "Let's see, he only had three training sessions but he looked good. He was pushing to play minutes and play in front of our fans. You sense a strong connection immediately."
- AFP
What next for Arsenal?
Arsenal will now turn their full attention to the upcoming Community Shield clash against Manchester City on Sunday. Arteta and his squad will be hoping to secure their first piece of silverware of the new campaign. The manager has confirmed that the club are still looking to be active in the transfer market to further improve the quality of the squad before the window closes.
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