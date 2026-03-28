Javier Zanetti, Inter’s vice-president, spoke about a range of topics – from current affairs to the future and the transfer market – during an interview with Sportitalia on the sidelines of the ‘Operazione Nostalgia’ event currently taking place in Rome, the Italian capital.

The Viale della Liberazione club official had this to say in the following statements: “There is a battle with other teams who, like us, want to win the league, but we believe in ourselves. We have done a great job with Cristian Chivu this season; now there are eight finals left and we hope to go all the way in the best possible way.”