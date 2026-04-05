In recent days, Inter fans had already made their support for the player clear; on the eve of the match against Roma, some of them went to Appiano Gentile and unfurled a banner at the entrance to Inter’s training ground with a message for Bastoni: “Keep your head high and fear nothing – your people are by your side”. A show of affection coming directly from the former Nerazzurri Curva Nord, now known as the Secondo Anello Verde. A sign that despite the many boos directed at the defender in recent weeks following the incident with Kalulu in the match against Juventus, and after his sending-off in the last match played for Italy – which cost the Azzurri their World Cup qualification – Inter fans remain firmly behind one of the team’s most beloved players.