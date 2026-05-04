Inter president confirms Alessandro Bastoni transfer interest from Barcelona

The Inter president has provided a significant update on the future of Bastoni, confirming that Barcelona have set their sights on the talented Italian international.

Speaking to Radio Anch'Io Sport, Marotta was surprisingly transparent about the link between the Blaugrana and one of Inter’s most prized assets.

“He is a great talent. He was unlucky in certain episodes. Everyone had their eyes on him. He made that naive mistake against Juventus with the simulation, he was the first to admit it, but we protected him. He is a great champion.” Marotta stated.

He added: “I won’t deny there is interest from Barcelona, but nothing concrete yet. A player leaves if he expresses the desire to go. At this moment he is happy to be with us and we are happy with him.”



