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Inter back in for Curtis Jones with £30m offer but Serie A side fall short of Liverpool demand for midfielder
Inter launch £30m Jones bid
Inter have set their sights on Liverpool midfielder Jones. The Serie A giants recently submitted a £30m offer to bring the Englishman to San Siro this summer. However, Liverpool have quickly rebuffed the initial approach, as per Gazzetta. The Premier League club are holding out for a fee closer to €40m before they consider parting ways with their academy graduate.
Inter's hierarchy, led by president Beppe Marotta and sporting director Piero Ausilio, remain determined to get their man. The duo recently held a strategic dinner with head coach Cristian Chivu to discuss their next transfer market moves.
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Chivu desperate for Liverpool star
Chivu specifically asked Jones to strengthen his midfield. The Romanian tactician desires a unique profile to act as a disruptive seventh option in his preferred system, and he views the 25-year-old as the perfect fit. Jones has grown increasingly unhappy on Merseyside after falling to the fringes of the squad under new manager Andoni Iraola.
The midfielder is open to a fresh challenge in Italy and would reportedly welcome a move to San Siro. He would not be the only Englishman arriving in Milan this summer. Inter are already finalising a deal for Manchester City defender John Stones, who is currently undergoing his medical examinations in Italy.
Nerazzurri must clear the decks
Before Inter can secure Jones, they must trim their bloated midfield department. The Serie A club currently boast an abundance of options in the middle of the park and need to generate funds through player sales.
Davide Frattesi represents the most pressing issue for the Italian giants. The Italy international is pushing for an exit to reignite his career elsewhere, but Inter are yet to receive any suitable offers for his services. The club also plan to offload Kristjan Asllani, while young prospect Ebenezer Akinsanmiro has already joined Monza. Moving these fringe players on is an absolute necessity to make room for Jones.
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Playing the patient waiting game
Inter are prepared to play a patient game in their pursuit of the Liverpool outcast. The Italian side hope that waiting until late August will force the Reds to lower their financial demands. Liverpool could risk alienating a homegrown player if they keep him parked on the sidelines. The Serie A side believe this pressure will ultimately work in their favour and force a compromise as the transfer deadline approaches.
While the first-team squad travel through Hong Kong and Perth for their pre-season tour, Marotta and Ausilio will remain in Europe. The directors are fully focused on maintaining an open dialogue with Liverpool to strike a decisive breakthrough.
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