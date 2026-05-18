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Tom Hindle

Inter Miami player ratings vs. Portland: Lionel Messi runs the show and the Herons' defense gets the job done in first win at Nu Stadium

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Inter Miami CF vs Portland Timbers
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Lionel Messi scored and assisted in the first half, and Inter Miami kept a valuable clean sheet in a convincing 2-0 win over Portland to secure their first home win at Nu Stadium. They leaned on their star Argentine for attacking quality in the big moments and were defensively resolute in a comfortable victory against a spirited Portland side.

Miami were in control from early on. They threatened regularly through Messi. And when the Argentine grabbed the opener after 31 minutes, it felt inevitable. Luis Suarez found Telasco Segovia, who flicked the ball into Messi's path for an easy finish.

The second came soon after. Messi played provider this time, shimmying around three defenders before laying the ball off to an open German Berterame, who could not miss from six yards out.

Portland, for their part, never got much going in attack. Kris Velde had some lively moments, and Kevin Kelsey made constant runs into the box, but the Miami backline was as reliable as it has been all year.

The visitors might have changed things after the break, though. An extended period of pressure had Miami's defense slightly stretched, but a clear chance never came. Meanwhile, the Herons saw the game out effectively. A late Messi free kick was spectacularly saved to keep the scoreline honest and perhaps a bit reflective of how the game played out. Portland were not good enough to win. Miami were too good to lose.

So, 2-0 seemed a fair result and a welcome first win for the Herons in their new digs.

GOAL rates Inter Miami's players from Nu Stadium...

  • Sergio ReguilonGetty

    Goalkeeper & Defense

    Dayne St. Clair (7/10):
    Made a couple of saves but did not have much else to do.

    Ian Fray (7/10):
    A solid first half. Removed at the break, presumably as part of a planned substitution.

    Gonzalo Lujan (7/10):
    Kept it tidy. There was not much threat down his side.

    Micael (8/10):
    Arguably his best game of the season. Flew into tackles and won his duels. Solid on the ball, too.

    Sergio Reguilon (7/10):
    Up for a fight on the left. Connected well with the attack. Offered a decent Jordi Alba impression.

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  • Rodrigo De Paul Inter Miami 2025Getty

    Midfield

    Yannick Bright (7/10):
    A nuisance at the base of midfield. Won loads of tackles and shuffled the ball nicely.

    Rodrigo De Paul (7/10):
    A really mixed bag. Full of quality at times and expressive on the ball, but caught lacking on the ball here and there.

    Telasco Segovia (8/10):
    The best player on the pitch for long stretches. Did all the things Messi could not, ran his socks off and grabbed an assist.

  • Inter Miami Getty

    Attack

    Lionel Messi (8/10):
    Absolutely magical in the first half. Scored and grabbed an assist. A bit quieter in the second half.

    Luis Suarez (7/10):
    Created a few chances and was instrumental in the buildup to Miami's first goal.

    German Berterame (7/10):
    Did plenty of running, scored a goal and did not offer much else.

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  • Guillermo HoyosGetty

    Subs & Manager

    Facundo Mura (6/10):

    Brought on to do a little more defending, which he went about effectively.

    Daniel Pinter (7/10):

    A lively showing. Stung the keeper's palms once.

    David Ayala (N/A):

    No time to make an impact.

    Preston Plambeck (N/A):

    No time to make an impact.

    Guillermo Hoyos (7/10):

    A great night, all said. Rolled the ball out there, let his stars do their thing.

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