Inter Miami player ratings vs. Nashville: Lionel Messi goal comes too late as Herons fall on the road to set up winner-take-all game 3 in MLS playoffs

Miami got off to a signature slow start, with some sloppy defensive play costing them the lead. Rocco Rios Novo reacted late to Hany Mukhtar's lofted ball, Sam Surridge galloped onto it and was clipped while trying to round the stranded goalkeeper. The referee had no choice but to point to the spot, and Surridge converted.

The Herons created in patches, though. Luis Suarez hit the post. Messi poked wide. Allende should have scored after 30 minutes, but Tadeo Allende missed from close range with the goal gaping. Still, another Miami lapse was costly. They fell asleep on a corner, and center back Josh Bauer simply reacted first to a loose ball. He comfortably hooked home with the goal gaping.

The second half was all Miami, but not enough. Messi provided a moment. Nashville made the error of allowing him to cut left, and smash into the top corner. It seemed like the inevitable equalizer was coming. But Nashville defended well, cut off angles, and after clearing a last-minute free kick, were good value for the home win. And now, it would seem, anything can happen in the last game of the series.

GOAL rates Inter Miami's players from Geodis Park.