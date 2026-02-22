Inter Miami player ratings vs. LAFC: Lionel Messi unable to make an impact as dreary Herons drop opener in miserable start to title defense

Miami rather struggled to find a foothold in the first half. Messi was seldom involved, settling only for the odd touch here and there. LAFC took the lead after 38 minutes, a quick counterattack ending with a tidy finish from youngster David Martinez. The Herons had their moments towards the end of the period, with Messi curling narrowly wide from outside the box.

They increased the tempo in the second half. Messi started to get on the ball more. The introduction of Tadeo Allende added a bit more quality. But a clear chance never really came. LAFC, meanwhile, were deadly. Bouanga scored the second, darting in behind the defense, nodding over a stranded Dayne St. Clair, and side-footing home into an empty net. He set up the third, too, skinning his man before providing an inch-perfect pass for Nathan Ordaz.

This was a poor one for Miami. They might've had more of the ball, but didn't do much with it. LAFC, meanwhile, were incisive and effective. To be sure, the Herons will find another gear. Yet this was a poor start to a title defense - and a gut punch from a clear MLS Cup rival

GOAL rates Inter Miami's players from LA Coliseum...