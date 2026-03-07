Inter Miami player ratings vs D.C. United: Lionel Messi and Rodrigo De Paul deliver as Herons survive late scare

Long before the opening whistle, it was clear that, despite being labeled the visitors, the crowd in Baltimore belonged to Inter Miami. The day was theirs, too, as the thousands of fans who packed the stadium for a glimpse of Lionel Messi magic got their money’s worth when the Herons won 2-1 at M&T Bank Stadium.

The Argentine scored what proved to be the game-winner, helping lift Inter Miami past D.C. United. The victory was Miami's second in a row after a 3-0 blowout loss to Los Angeles FC in the opener, and although much of the match came relatively easy, the Herons did have to scrap a bit in the end.

Miami got going in the 17th minute as Rodrigo de Paul scored to give Miami a 1-0 lead. Just 10 minutes later, that lead was doubled as Messi chipped goalkeeper Sean Johnson to finish off a fantastic assist from Matteo Silvetti.

From there, much of the match was played in cruise control - until it suddenly wasn't. A 75th-minute goal gave D.C. United some hope, but ultimately, the visitors were able to hold on through a late D.C. push. It wasn't their best performance, but it was a winning one, which Miami will take at this point in the year.

GOAL rates Inter Miami's players from M&T Stadium...