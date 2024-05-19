Inter Miami player ratings vs D.C. United: Lionel Messi drowned out by weather but Leo Campana saves the day in late win

After a lengthy weather delay, the Argentine and his attacking partners never quite got going before a late goal sealed the win.

There's little anyone can do to stop Lionel Messi, but we did find out on Saturday night that there's something that can slow him down.

Rain. Lots and lots of rain.

After a lengthy weather delay pushed kickoff back, Messi and Inter Miami were largely silenced by D.C. United for 90 minutes. Unfortunately for D.C., they didn't account for stoppage time, as Leonardo Campana's last-gasp goal stole a 1-0 win for the Herons.

It was a rain-soaked slog from the beginning and, despite having nearly all of the ball, Miami weren't really able to make anything of it. Messi was kept uncharacteristically quiet throughout by a resolute D.C. United defense. So was Luis Suarez, who couldn't muster a shot on the day.

But up stepped Campana off the bench with minutes to play.

His late strike thundered off the crossbar, seemingly a response to the lightning that delayed the game in the first place. The Herons will feel like they stole one, but it was certainly earned given the rhythm of play.

Messi and Miami can be slowed down, but stopped? Not quite. Even when the Argentine isn't at his best, the club has the pieces around him to win anyway. On Saturday, Campana was that piece as Miami picked up three more massive points.

GOAL rates Inter Miami's players from Chase Stadium...