Cavalier SC v Inter Miami CF - 2025 Concacaf Champions CupGetty Images Sport
Aditya Gokhale

Inter Miami sent Lionel Messi 'options' ultimatum by head coach Javier Mascherano after Herons held to goalless draw by Al Ahly in FIFA Club World Cup opener

L. MessiJ. MascheranoInter Miami CFAl Ahly SC vs Inter Miami CFAl Ahly SCFIFA Club World Cup

Inter Miami boss Javier Mascherano has urged the squad to get the best out of Lionel Messi after frustrating Club World Cup opener against Al-Ahly.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Inter Miami draw CWC opener against Al-Ahly
  • Mascherano urges Herons to help Messi out
  • The Argentine came closest to scoring for his side
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

What should Percy Tau do next?

6243 Votes

Next matches