This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
FBL-WC-CLUB-2025-MATCH35-INTER MIAMI-PALMEIRASAFP
Alejandro Orellana

'We earned the right to face the European champion' - Inter Miami's Javier Mascherano looks ahead to Club World Cup knockout stage match against PSG

Inter Miami CF vs PalmeirasInter Miami CFPalmeirasFIFA Club World CupJ. MascheranoL. Messi

Inter Miami squandered a 2-0 lead against Palmeiras to settle for a 2-2 draw, relinquishing top spot in Group A to the Brazilians

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • The Herons will face PSG next
  • Tadeo Allende and Luis Suárez scored for Inter Miami
  • Inter Miami and PSG will play on Sunday at Mercedes‑Benz Stadium
Watch every FIFA Club World Cup game free on DAZN
Stream now

Next matches