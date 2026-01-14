Inter Miami CF v Nashville SC - 2025 MLS Cup PlayoffsGetty Images Sport
Alejandro Orellana

Inter Miami defender Noah Allen reportedly draws transfer interest from Gent and Panathinaikos

Noah Allen’s rapid rise at Inter Miami has not gone unnoticed. Still just 21, the versatile defender has become a regular in MLS, won the 2025 MLS Cup and established himself with Greece’s U-21s. He is reportedly now being monitored by European clubs such as Gent and Panathinaikos, according to The Athletic.

  • Inter Miami CF v Vancouver Whitecaps FC - Audi 2025 MLS Cup FinalGetty Images Sport

    European clubs monitoring

    The Athletic reports there are no formal bids yet, but growing interest is expected over the next year. Allen’s steady rise is backed by numbers. According to Transfermarkt, the Herons defender is valued at $2 million and has already amassed 108 appearances for Inter Miami, totaling 6,595 minutes at a remarkably young age. That workload has helped cement his status as one of the league’s most promising young defenders.

    • Advertisement
  • 2025 MLS Cup presented by Audi Press ConferencesGetty Images Sport

    Greece U-21 regular

    Internationally, Allen has become a fixture for Greece’s U-21 national team, starting all five of their Euro qualifying matches. A senior call-up remains pending, but his consistency has only strengthened his profile across Europe.
  • FC Cincinnati v Inter Miami FC - 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs: Conference SemifinalGetty Images Sport

    Inter Miami cornerstone

    Looking ahead, Allen said the goal is to carry over the level Inter Miami showed late last season, when the club closed the playoffs with four dominant straight wins to secure the title. Miami opens the new campaign on Feb. 21 against LAFC in Los Angeles, followed by a push for the CONCACAF Champions Cup.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Inter Miami CF v Vancouver Whitecaps FC - Audi 2025 MLS Cup FinalGetty Images Sport

    What comes next?

    Before competitive play begins, Inter Miami will tour South America, facing Alianza Lima in Peru (Jan. 24), Atlético Nacional in Colombia (Jan. 31), and Barcelona SC in Ecuador (Feb. 7), as the club prepares for another ambitious season led by Lionel Messi and company.
0