Inter Miami CF secure Luis Suarez on new contract through 2026 MLS season
A defining figure in a historic 2025 campaign
Suarez’s renewal follows a season in which he featured prominently for Inter Miami as the club won the Eastern Conference Championship and the MLS Cup. The striker contributed during a campaign that saw the club lift its first MLS Cup.
In addition to domestic competition, Suarez appeared in Inter Miami’s international matches as the club reached the Round of 16 at the expanded 2025 FIFA Club World Cup and the semifinals of the CONCACAF Champions Cup.
Record-breaking impact
Since arriving from Europe, Suarez has been a pivotal member of Inter Miami's attack - dropping 30 goals and 19 assists in 55 league appearances since 2024.
During the 2024 season, he scored 25 goals across all competitions as the club won its first Supporters’ Shield and set an MLS single-season points record. In league play, Suarez scored 20 regular-season goals, tying him with teammate Lionel Messi for second-most in MLS, and added nine assists. He made 37 appearances across all competitions in 2024, including 27 in the regular season.
Suarez showed some decline in 2025, but showed his impact as a facilitator with 10 assists. He largely featured on the bench during the postseason, raising questions about what his role will be next season.
Messi's long-time strike partner remains
As the club prepares for the 2026 MLS season, the veteran striker’s experience and skill will be crucial in sustaining Miami’s competitive edge domestically and in international tournaments. It is also worth noting that this will be the ninth season the two men will have played together, with the pair playing six years at Barcelona and two seasons at Inter Miami.
Suárez’s leadership off the field
Beyond his on-field contributions, Suárez has been a key figure in fostering a winning culture within the Inter Miami squad. His professionalism, experience in top European leagues, and leadership qualities have helped mentor younger players and elevate the team’s overall mentality.
