'Our courage was rewarded' - Cristian Chivu hails Inter's historic 3-2 comeback win over Napoli

Reflecting on his side's never-say-die attitude in an enthralling encounter, the manager was full of praise for the extraordinary character and mentality on display. Speaking after the match, Chivu said: "It was a great game to watch, entertaining, and a fantastic advertisement for Italian football. At 2-2, both teams went toe-to-toe. I saw chances at both ends, and in the end, we're the ones celebrating because we managed to make it 3-2.

"We have to compliment Napoli because they're a strong side, well-coached and filled with match-winners. We could have handled the first goal better, and conceding the second was a consequence of overthinking what went wrong on the opener. But I loved the reaction. The team didn't lose its head and maintained its identity. Pulling it back to 2-1 gave us extra hope while knowing we couldn't take wild risks. Ultimately, our courage was rewarded."