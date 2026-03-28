Inter: Bastoni to Barcelona? His book value and the potential capital gain

Ahead of the crucial match against Bosnia – a game that will be decisive for the future of the Italian national team as they seek to qualify for the World Cup after a 12-year wait – there is one of the pillars of the Azzurri defence whose future has been the subject of repeated speculation.

The player in question is left-back Alessandro Bastoni, an Inter defender who has found himself in Barcelona’s sights, according to reports from several Spanish sources such as the Spanish newspaper Sport.

According to Spanish rumours, Bastoni has been identified as the ideal reinforcement for Hansi Flick’s backline, and Blaugrana sporting director Deco is working on a mission to finalise the potential transfer.

It remains to be seen what Inter’s stance will be, but in the meantime, using data analysed by Calcio&Finanza, let’s try to work out the player’s book value and how much the potential capital gain would amount to should he be sold during the upcoming summer transfer window.