Gio Reyna Morgan Gibbs-White Nottingham ForestGetty/GOAL
Chris Burton

Injury to work in Gio Reyna’s favour? Morgan Gibbs-White concern could see window of opportunity open for USMNT star at Nottingham Forest after another cameo off the bench in Tottenham defeat

Giovanni ReynaUSAPremier LeagueTottenham vs Nottingham ForestNottingham Forest

Gio Reyna was restricted to another cameo appearance for Nottingham Forest in their loss at Tottenham, but an injury concern could work in his favour.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • American on the bench again vs Spurs
  • No.10 rival nursing hamstring issue
  • Reds battling to beat the drop

Editors' Picks