Sean McAuley, Indy Eleven Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
Siddhant Lazar

Indy Eleven head coach Sean McAuley credits MLS Next Pro for rising quality across American soccer

USL ChampionshipUSL League OneS. McAuleyIndy Eleven

The former Sheffield Wednesday boss shared his perspectives on various topics including promotion-relegation and youth soccer

  • McAuley highlights significant improvement in American soccer
  • He expresses strong support for USL's promotion-relegation plans
  • Indy Eleven face Philadelphia Union in Round 4 of the U.S. Open Cup
