FIFA Arab Cup 2025 Opening CeremonySC
Ashwin Muralidharan

In Pics: FIFA Arab Cup 2025 kicks-off after a spectacular tournament opening

The FIFA Arab Cup 2025 got off to a spectacular start in Qatar after a breathtaking tournament opening that was a stunning amalgam of visual storytelling, art and musical expertise of the region. The tournament was inaugurated by the Amir of Qatar, His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, ahead of the game between Palestine and Qatar at the Al Bayt stadium in Al Khor city on Monday evening.

  • FIFA Arab Cup 2025 Opening ceremony

    A message of unity, peace and sportive spirit in front of 60000 fans

    The tournament opening of the FIFA Arab Cup 2025 captivated an audience of 60,000 who had packed the Al Bayt stadium ahead of the match between Qatar and Palestine. 

    The ceremony featured various art and music performances that highlighted the message of unity and peace while upholding the spirit of sport in front of the dazzled audience. 

  • Rashid Assaf FIFA Arab Cup 2025SC

    Narrated by Syrian artist Rashid Assaf

    The tournament opening of the FIFA Arab Cup 2025 was narrated by Syrian artist Rashid Assaf who highlighted the need for the region to unite and blended the region's past and present. 

  • FIFA Arab Cup 2025 Tournament OpeningSC

    Three-dimensional light shows and more

    The tournament opening, which was executed by Katara studios, last for about 15 minutes and featured three-dimensional light shows.

  • FIFA Arab Cup 2025 Tournament OpeningSC

    Stunning display of visual storytelling

  • FIFA Arab Cup 2025 Tournament OpeningSC

    A call for unity

    Though the match ended with hosts Qatar losing to Palestine 1-0, the tournament opening would have lingered long on the minds of the spectators who had come to support their team. 