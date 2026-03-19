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Ahmed Refaat

Igor Tudor charged by FA for ‘home referee’ rant after Tottenham’s defeat to Fulham

Igor Tudor has been charged with misconduct by the Football Association following his angry post-match comments after Tottenham Hotspur’s 2-1 defeat to Fulham, where he openly criticised referee Thomas Bramall during a heated interview at Craven Cottage.


  • FA takes action over Tudor outburst

    An official FA statement released on Thursday clarified the nature of the charge: “Tottenham Hotspur’s Igor Tudor has been charged with misconduct following comments that he made after their game against Fulham on Sunday 1 March in the Premier League. The manager allegedly acted in an improper manner during a post-match interview by making comments that imply bias and/or question integrity and/or are personally offensive in relation to a match official.”

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    Sparing no words for Thomas Bramall

    The source of the FA’s ire stems from Tudor’s suggestion that the officiating was skewed in favour of the home side. The Croatian coach was particularly incensed by the opening goal scored by Harry Wilson, believing that Raul Jimenez had committed a foul on Radu Dragusin in the build-up to the strike.

    In his raw assessment after the final whistle, Tudor said: "I didn't like the referee today, too much of a home team referee I didn't feel well with him. All the decisions were on their side. He doesn't understand football, the feeling of what is wrong and what is right."



  • Accusations of cheating at Craven Cottage

    Beyond his criticism of the man in the middle, Tudor also took aim at Fulham forward Raul Jimenez for his role in the physical battle against Spurs' backline. The manager described the contact on Dragusin as an “incredible mistake” by the officiating crew and went as far as to label the striker's actions as dishonest.

    Tudor was adamant that the goal should have been chalked off, telling reporters that Jimenez was “cheating” by pushing the Tottenham defender to gain an unfair advantage. This combative stance has ultimately led to the disciplinary proceedings now facing the former Marseille and Hellas Verona boss.

    He said: "Of course it's a foul, I think. Nine out of 10 people will say it's a foul, I believe, because it's so obvious, you know. Sometimes they don't understand it's enough, even small contact, you know, if it gives you an advantage to score the goal, you need to cancel this, finish it. It's not about a normal duel when he's soft, no, when he pushes with the hands and don't watch the ball, no. Sometimes it's just easy to get advantage."


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    Monday deadline for official response

    Tottenham and Tudor now have a brief window to assess their options and decide whether to contest the misconduct charge. The FA has confirmed that the Spurs manager has a deadline of early next week to provide his formal notification regarding the incident and his subsequent comments.

    The statement concluded: “Igor Tudor has until Monday 23 March to reply to this charge.” Should the charge be upheld, Tudor could face a significant fine or even a potential touchline ban as Tottenham attempt to stave off the threat of relegation.

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