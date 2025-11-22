AFP
'If I’m a player in Europe, I’m a little worried' - Marcelo Balboa issues warning to Europe-based USMNT players after Paraguay and Uruguay wins
Balboa on Pochettino’s cultural reset
Balboa framed Pochettino’s comments as an intentional cultural reset: the coach isn’t interested in protecting “regulars” or preserving reputations if players aren’t delivering the energy and standards he wants.
“He [Pochettino] is trying to change the culture in this country. He’s saying anytime you represent the U.S. team, that’s the best team we’re gonna put out, that’s the first team. I like that message,” Balboa told CBS Sports. “If I’m a player in Europe, I’m a little worried because I saw the standard of mentality and energy they brought to this game.
"There is a clear message. Like, ‘This is what you have to do. These are the parameters I want you to do it under my tactics.’"
Uruguay win strengthened the message
Balboa suggested it will make some Europe-based players nervous about their spot if they can’t match the newly demanded work rate.
“And if you can’t do that, there is [Sebastian] Berhalter, there is [Alex] Freeman," Balboa said. "There is [Tanner] Tessmann. There is [Max] Arfsten. There are players that can surprise you. It’s not okay anymore to have eight guys that work their ass off and two guys that relax. It doesn’t work like that anymore in international soccer. I love the message he’s sending. This is the standard of what you need to do here.”
The United States’ emphatic five-goal win over Uruguay gave Pochettino’s message weight, as he dismissed talk of “regular players” and used both the performance and his post-match comments to underscore the standard he expects.
Selection, competition and the evolving USMNT identity
Pochettino appears to be rewarding intensity, pressing, and tactical buy-in as much as name recognition or club pedigree. That raises the stakes for Europe-based Americans who aren’t producing regular minutes for their clubs, and it signals to domestic and fringe players that strong showings at club or in camp can leapfrog reputation.
Looking ahead
The U.S. wrapped up their 2025 slate with a strong November camp. The team is reportedly set to play Portugal and Belgium in March, but that has yet to be confirmed by U.S. Soccer.
