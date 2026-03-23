Klopp said he could even “somewhat understand” the constant questions about a possible future as Germany’s national team manager – but he clearly sees things very differently when it comes to rumours of an imminent departure from Red Bull and a possible move to Real Madrid.

“It’s good that we’re talking about this,” Klopp began, launching into a mixture of a principled and angry tirade. “When is a story a story? When someone takes a sheet of paper and writes something on it? Or when there’s actually something to it? What does the situation have to be? That Real Madrid called me at some point and said: ‘Florentino Pérez on the phone! Jürgen, how are things?' Or is it enough if OE24 – no idea whether that’s AI or written by people – writes some rubbish? That annoys me."

The background: Following Xabi Alonso’s departure at the start of the year, Klopp was touted as a potential successor at Real. This was reported by Sky and the renowned Spanish journalist Guillem Balague, among others. OE24, on the other hand, is a consistently sensationalist online platform from Austria that picked up on these reports and spread them further. Why Klopp mentioned OE24 of all places remained unclear.

Addressing the reporters present on Monday, Klopp said: "You need to show a bit of discipline there. It’s all just nonsense." Real had "not called him once, not a single time" in the course of his life so far. He added mockingly: "I’ll take over at Atlético Madrid as well, preferably at the same time. Sorry Madrid, you’ll have to ring first!"