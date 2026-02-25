'What an idiot' - Inter Miami superstar Lionel Messi admits he regrets not learning English in his youth

Yet Messi does have a few regrets as he told the 'Miro de Atras' podcast: "To not have learned English as a boy. I had the time to have at least studied English and I didn't do it. I deeply regret it. I experienced situations where I was with incredible and spectacular personalities to be able to talk and have a chat and you feel half ignorant.

"I always thought: 'What an idiot, how I wasted my time.' When you're young, you don't realise it. Today that's what I tell my children, [the importance of] having a good education, to study and be prepared. I always tell my children to take advantage of it. They have a different situation to the one I had, although I never lacked anything..."

Messi arrived in Barcelona from Rosario at 13 and went on to finish his education at the club. He added: "It [my last year of school in Argentina] was a disaster. I knew that I was leaving [for Barcelona]. At Barcelona, I finished my high school with the other children that went to [Barcelona's youth academy] La Masia."

