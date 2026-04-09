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Ibrahima Konate says he's 'happy' for PSG as he opts for strange choice of words in interview after Liverpool's Champions League defeat
Reds struggle in Paris
Liverpool face a daunting task to keep their European dreams alive after a clinical performance from PSG at the Parc des Princes. Goals from Desire Doue and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia condemned Arne Slot’s side to a 2-0 defeat, leaving them with a significant deficit to overturn in the second leg.
The loss was compounded by the disparity in preparation time between the two giants. While the Reds must immediately pivot to domestic action, the French champions have been handed a competitive advantage by their governing body to ensure they are fresh for the return fixture at Anfield.
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Konate envious of French support
Speaking after the final whistle, Konate was vocal about the lack of help English clubs receive from the Premier League. The defender noted that this is not the first time Liverpool have found themselves at a disadvantage during the knockout stages of European competition.
“I think this is two times in a row — because last season it was the same. I wish we had the same thing in the Premier League but it’s completely different," Konate told Stan Sport. "In a way I’m happy for them because it’s good for them [that] the league helps them to reach something in the Champions League. I hope in the Premier League they’re going to do the same in the future. Why not [do something] for the teams who play in the Champions League as well?"
The fixture congestion debate
The comments reignite the long-standing debate regarding player welfare and the Premier League's refusal to alter schedules for teams in Europe. While Ligue 1 postponed PSG’s high-stakes clash against Lens, Liverpool must travel to face a resurgent Fulham side. The physical toll on Slot’s squad is a major concern, especially as Fulham remain unbeaten in their last three outings against the Reds. Liverpool’s stars are being forced to navigate a grueling domestic calendar while their continental rival are given ample time to recover and strategise.
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What comes next?
Despite their chances appearing to be slim, Liverpool will still be confident in achieving a positive result in the second leg at Anfield next week as they aim to reach the semi-final. Before that tie it's Fulham in the Premier League on Saturday, though, as they look to close the gap on those ahead of them in the table.