Ian Wright hits back at Jude Bellingham criticism after England boss Thomas Tuchel warns Real Madrid superstar about behaviour
Bad behaviour? Bellingham left frustrated against Albania
German tactician Tuchel has previously stated that his mother finds some of Bellingham’s on-field antics “repulsive”, with the all-action playmaker often playing with his heart on his sleeve. He finds it difficult to hide his emotions, despite being a polite and softly-spoken individual away from the pitch.
Bellingham has fallen under the spotlight once again after being seen waving his arms around once it became apparent that he was to be replaced by Morgan Rogers late on in England’s 2-0 victory over Albania - having already attracted unwelcome attention for swapping shirts at half-time. He was given 84 minutes in that contest, as he made his first start since being brought back into the Three Lions squad by Tuchel.
Response to haters: Wright defends Bellingham from critics
Many want to see Bellingham retain that passion, but others have been quick to condemn his actions. Ex-England striker Wright believes detractors have nothing better to talk about and are always looking to stick the boot in on someone.
The Arsenal icon posted on social media when speaking out in defence of Bellingham: “They need to create this kind of controversy because there is nothing else to say until the World Cup, so it’s going to continue like this until the World Cup.
“They hate the fact that they can’t reach him. They hate the fact that they can’t negatively influence his club career like they’ve done with so many others before him. A young man blessed, endowed with overflowing talent and love.”
England boss Tuchel reacts to Bellingham strop
Tuchel was asked about Bellingham’s reaction to being substituted against Albania, telling BBC Radio 5 Live: “I don't want to make more out of it but I stick to my words - 'behaviour is key' and respect towards the team-mates who come in. Decisions are made and you have to accept it as a player.
“Morgan Rogers was for sure not happy when he couldn't start today because he deserves to play for us and he wants to play all the time. We gave him a bit of a rest because he came with a lot of minutes for his club and played against Serbia.”
He went on to say of the incident at his post-match press conference: “I have to review it. I saw he was not happy, I don't want to make it bigger at the moment than it is. My words stand, we are about standards, level and commitment to each other and respect to each other. We will not change or decision just because someone waves their arms.”
Starter or sub: What role for Bellingham at 2026 World Cup?
Former England defender Conor Coady, who worked alongside Bellingham at the 2022 World Cup, told BBC Sport of the alleged behavioural issues: “When the dust settles Jude will know it was the right decision to bring him off. What it is with Jude, he thinks at the minute he is playing catch-up.
“He missed the last camp, he knows Morgan Rogers has done really well. He wants to play every minute he possibly can to show the manager he can be the main man for England.
“We have seen it tonight with the balls he was losing, he was losing simple balls and trying to be too adventurous at times in his own half. I think he feels he is playing catch-up. Rogers is in a great position.”
The expectation is that Bellingham, given his undoubted ability, will form part of Tuchel’s plans at the 2026 World Cup. It is, however, yet to be determined whether he will be awarded a starting berth when another quest for global glory is opened - with the Three Lions having plenty of other creative influences at their disposal.
