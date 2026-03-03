I really don't care' - Donald Trump offers dismissive view of Iran's World Cup hopes as FIFA meeting takes place without country

The sporting world is now grappling with the reality of a tournament host being in active military conflict with a qualified participant. Iran are currently slated to face New Zealand and Belgium in Los Angeles before moving to Seattle to take on Egypt. However, those fixtures are now in serious jeopardy after U.S. and Israeli airstrikes inside Iranian territory prompted a stern response from football officials in Tehran. There is even the prospect of a knockout-stage clash between the U.S. and Iran in Dallas on July 3, a match that would now carry unprecedented political weight.

The Iranian football hierarchy has already expressed grave doubts about their ability to focus on the beautiful game while the nation is under fire. Following the recent strikes, the head of the country's football federation suggested that the mood for a sporting celebration has evaporated. “What is certain is that after this attack, we cannot be expected to look forward to the World Cup with hope,” Iranian soccer federation President Mehdi Taj told the Iranian sports outlet Varzesh3 following the strikes.