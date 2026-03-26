"I made a conscious decision not to!" FC Bayern loanee turns down national team call-up

In January, manager Vincent Kompany gave the midfielder his first two Bundesliga appearances, before he moved to 1. FC Köln on loan until the end of the season on transfer deadline day. "He should now get regular Bundesliga game time and take the next step," said sporting director Christoph Freund as he bid him farewell. "Felipe is a really good footballer with an exceptionally strong left foot and has a lot of potential for the future."

Cologne’s sporting director Thomas Kessler explained: “With his attacking abilities, he gives us additional versatility in midfield.” Although Chavez feels generally at home in Cologne, according to the Abendzeitung, his sporting acclimatisation is still proving difficult.

In the seven matches since his move, Chavez has come on as a substitute four times, but has only managed a total of 39 minutes. Cologne failed to win any of these matches and slipped further into the relegation battle; as a result, manager Lukas Kwasniok was sacked and replaced by Rene Wagner.