‘I'm worried!' - Napoli chief admits Scott McTominay 'deserves' next level transfer as ex-Man Utd star linked with Premier League return

Napoli’s global business development officer, Leonardo Giammarioli, has offered a candid assessment of the club’s ability to retain their biggest stars, admitting he is "worried" about the prospect of losing McTominay. Since swapping Old Trafford for the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium, the 29-year-old has revitalised his career, becoming a driving force in the Partenopei midfield and a fan favourite in Naples.

However, his standout performances have inevitably drawn the gaze of Europe's elite, with reports suggesting a return to England could be on the cards. Speaking to talkSPORT, Giammarioli did not shy away from the reality of the situation when asked if he feared a departure.

"Yeah, of course I'm worried," Giammarioli confessed. "But ultimately, especially Scott, who's a very nice guy, we're happy if he gets to the next level in a couple of years - maybe not now, maybe not next year, but he deserves it."