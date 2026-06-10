'I'm ready' - Chris Richards pushes through ankle injury as USMNT's most important player eyes World Cup moment

IRVINE, Calif. -- For the last 27 days, the eyes of American soccer have been fixed on Chris Richards. More specifically, they’ve been locked on his ankle.

The U.S. men's national team's World Cup dreams, at least partly, depend on that ankle, which is why it has been the story of the summer leading up to the tournament. On Wednesday, just two days before the USMNT's opener against Paraguay, Richards spoke to the media for the first time this summer. During that conversation, he said the two words everyone has been so desperate to hear: "I'm ready."

According to Richards, he has been ready all along. His ankle, though, has told a slightly different story. After arriving in camp following Crystal Palace’s Conference League triumph, Richards was eased into the USMNT setup. His time in Atlanta was largely spent rehabbing on his own before he progressed into light sessions. The defender then trained in full for the first time Monday in Irvine without incident. Tuesday brought more of the same.

He may not be 100 percent, he admits, and his path to the World Cup certainly wasn't ideal, but Richards stressed he believes he's ready to do what needs to be done for his country this summer.

"I wouldn't put myself in this position if I didn't think that I could do everything," he said. "I think part of playing the sport is that you're gonna have some pain at some point, and I'm totally okay with that as long as functionally I'm good. That's the number one thing for me."

Richards' fitness is the No. 1 priority for the USMNT. It's also, of course, quite important to Richards, too, especially after what happened to him leading up to the last World Cup.