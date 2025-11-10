AFP
'I'm not doing a good job' - Antonio Conte suggests he'll quit Napoli as coach sees 'no desire to fight' in Scott McTominay & Co after another slip up
Conte's candid assessment after Bologna defeat
Conte did not mince words after his side's disappointing 2-0 defeat to Bologna on Sunday. Goals from Thijs Dallinga and Jhon Lucumi sealed the win for Bologna at the Stadio Renato Dall'Ara, pushing Napoli further down the Serie A table. Speaking to DAZN and in the subsequent press conference, Conte expressed deep concern over the team's lack of energy and fight.
"We needed more energy in everything. What's disappointing is that they showed more positivity and desire than us," Conte stated, referencing Bologna's performance. "It should make us reflect. It's the fifth defeat we've suffered this start of the year. It means we need to reflect, which we've already done. They played on Thursday and looked poisoned, we did our homework until the game was even."
Concerns over team chemistry and fighting spirit
Conte elaborated on the fundamental issues plaguing his squad, highlighting a lack of unity and resolve. "Three or four months have passed and there's no chemistry, no desire to fight together. I don't know if we'll be able to change the situation," he admitted. "I don't want to be with a deceased person; everyone has to take responsibility. I'm the first to be held accountable. Heart transplants aren't an option. Each of us needs to rediscover our spirit and our grit."
The former Chelsea and Inter manager did not shy away from self-criticism, indicating that the team's poor run reflects on his ability to motivate them. "We often think that change can happen overnight. What we've done shouldn't be forgotten, but we need to keep working. We need to ask ourselves if we're doing it the right way and with the same desire for revenge as last season. I'm disappointed because I'm not finding the energy in the guys again; it means I'm not doing a good job," Conte confessed.
Hojlund's performance a rare positive in a poor display
Despite the overall dismal team performance against Bologna, Conte singled out Rasmus Hojlund as a player who showed some promise. Napoli failed to register a single shot on target, a stark statistic reflecting their attacking struggles. However, Hojlund's individual effort was noted by the coach.
"I didn't mind Hojlund today, perhaps the best player on the pitch. He attacked the depth and held his own, but if the performance is judged solely on goals, it becomes relative. We had prepared a few things, we should have supported him more," Conte explained. "Honestly, I didn't mind it. Perhaps he was the best player on the pitch for me: he held his own, he attacked the depth. Lucumi struggled to control him. Then, if we end the match on whether or not he scored, then it's a different story. We had prepared a few things, we should have supported him more. Rasmus handled several balls, we were lacking. I thought his game was good."
What next for Napoli and Conte?
The defeat to Bologna leaves Napoli in fourth place in Serie A, with 22 points from 11 matches. Their recent form shows a worrying trend, with two losses in their last five league matches. The result against Bologna saw them outplayed by a team that sits just one place below them in the standings, with Bologna now on 21 points. Napoli's lack of shots on target (one) compared to Bologna's (four) further illustrates their struggles.
The immediate aftermath of Conte's comments will likely involve intensive discussions with the club hierarchy. His statements indicate that his concerns are not new and have been communicated internally. The upcoming fixtures will be crucial in determining whether Conte can indeed "change the situation" or if his tenure at Napoli is nearing an end. However, Napoli will now face Atalanta in the Serie A immediately following the international break.
