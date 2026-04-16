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Claire Hutton, Lindsey Heaps control midfield, but defensive miscues hurt Phallon Tullis-Joyce, Lilly Reale - USWNT Winners and Losers

Winners & Losers
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J. Shaw
C. Hutton
L. Heaps
L. Reale
P. Tullis-Joyce

Claire Hutton and Lindsey Heaps provided control in midfield, but defensive miscues proved costly as the USWNT fell to Japan in a key evaluation match under Emma Hayes.

The U.S. women’s national team hadn’t lost since Oct. 23, 2025 - until Tuesday. A 1-0 defeat to Japan in Seattle wasn’t cause for alarm, but rather part of the process as head coach Emma Hayes continues evaluating a 26-player pool in this rare three-game series.

“When you play the best teams, you’ve got to do everything on one and two touch, and you’ve got to move it into areas, out of areas, and switch the field,” Hayes said postgame. “I thought at times we took too long to do it.”

The group that earned a 2-1 win on Saturday was loaded with experience. For the second match, though, Hayes opted for a complete reset, rolling out an entirely different starting XI at a rain-soaked Lumen Field.

Some players seized the opportunity. Claire Hutton, just 20, wore the captain’s armband and helped dictate tempo and possession. Others, however, may have slipped down the depth chart after costly mistakes. Phallon Tullis-Joyce, making the start in goal, conceded at the near post — a strike that could have been prevented.

With one match left against the AFC Asian Cup champions, Hayes is expected to lean closer to the more experienced group from the opener, though a few tweaks remain possible. Emily Sonnett could slot into the backline, while Avery Patterson or Lilly Reale may get another look at outside back to spell Gisele Thompson.

There’s no clear blueprint for Hayes’ rotation, but after the USWNT’s first loss in more than 10 games, there’s added weight to finishing the series on a high.

“I’m a developer of players,” Hayes said. “They need to go through these things. It’ll get us one step closer to where we are. But we cannot always simply play just for the result. But, yes, we don’t like to lose.”

GOAL breaks down the winners & losers from Lumen Field...

  • United States v Japan - International FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    WINNER: Claire Hutton

    Hutton, whose ceiling may be higher than just about anyone in the USWNT pool, embraced the role on Tuesday, serving as the group’s connector in midfield.

    “It means a lot,” Hutton said after the match. “For me, it’s such an honor. I’m surrounded by amazing players and leaders, and to know I have that trust from Emma is incredible. It was also so cool when Lindsey came on to pass it to her. She’s someone I’ve looked up to forever, so being able to share that moment was really special.”

    Hutton has risen through the youth national team system and, over the past year, has begun to cement her place in the U.S. midfield. Despite the loss to Japan, she played a key role in the team’s control of possession, with the USWNT holding 67 percent across the match.

    At times, Hutton lingered on the ball, but overall she kept the lines connected and helped generate several attacking sequences.

    “There’s the quote, ‘the devil is in the detail,’” Hutton said. “Every touch counts, every moment counts. We need to clean that up going into the third game and make sure the technical execution is there, because that’s how we’re going to win games.”

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  • United States v Japan - International FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    LOSER: Phallon Tullis-Joyce

    Tullis-Joyce came up with a big save late in the game that could have been another goal for Japan, but unfortunately, her first half was hard to forget as she lacked composure with the ball at her feet. She also gave it away in moments that should have been a simple pass out of pressure moments.

    The Manchester United goalkeeper still is in the running for the No. 1 spot on the USWNT; however, a clean sheet and more confidence playing out of the back would have helped her case on Tuesday. Entering the third game, both keepers have given up one goal, so who Hayes chooses for Friday's game will likely be her pick for the current No. 1 keeper.

    Tullis-Joyce finished the game with four saves.



  • Lindsey Heaps USWNTGetty Images

    WINNER: Lindsey Heaps

    Heaps didn't necessarily play much on Tuesday, but her impact, when she subbed in, was needed. The midfielder started in the first game against Japan, and subbed in for Lily Yohannes in the 71st minute in the second match.

    Heaps came in and did what the USWNT needed, which was to play a simple two-touch game that helped alleviate the pressure from Japan. Heaps also helped the group adjust when Japan went to five in the back, and found gaps and the switch, which created some late chances for the U.S.

    "To be honest, I thought, you know, we controlled the game. We had a lot of possession," Heaps said after the game. "I think it was more like what it was leading to. You have a lot of control, and it's a really good thing, but it's like, all right, with all that control, what can we do? What can we do? What can we exploit with that? Japan is a very good and organized team, and they can beat you in transition at any given moment, so you have to be very careful with that as well."

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  • United States v Ireland - International FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    LOSER: Lilly Reale

    The U.S. Soccer Young Female Player of the Year had everything lined up for her to have a strong start for the USWNT, however an early sequence of errors made her performance one of the weakest of the night.

    There's no doubt that Reale is one of the most defensively sound players on the USWNT roster, and has shown that time and time again, for both her club, Gotham FC and country.

    Perhaps it was a matter of not having many minutes under her belt this year for the USWNT that came to the forefront on Tuesday, but her decision making when it came to stepping in the press, and losing her feet in one vs. one battles weren't the caliber the USWNT needed against a very talented Japan side.

    Reale earned just her eighth cap for the USWNT and seventh start and apart from the first game of the SheBelieves Cup, hadn't played for the U.S. since 2025 due to Gotham FC commitments and an injury.