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'I love him very much' - Neymar 'talking a lot' with Lionel Messi amid Brazil comeback at 2026 World Cup
Neymar's three-year international exile ends
Neymar made his highly anticipated return to the international stage during Brazil's commanding 3-0 group-stage victory over Scotland on Matchday three of the 2026 World Cup. Entering the pitch to deafening cheers in the 76th minute in Miami, the historic appearance marked the forward's first minutes for the Selecao in nearly three years.
The 34-year-old maestro had been frozen out of international football since October 2023, following a devastating knee ligament tear suffered against Uruguay. His first appearance of the 2026 World Cup was further delayed by a restrictive right calf issue, making his eventual second-half cameo a deeply emotional milestone.
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Enduring Messi bond
Speaking to DSports immediately after the final whistle, Brazil's all-time record goalscorer shifted focus to celebrate the 39th birthday of his long-term friend and former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain colleague, Messi. Neymar revealed that the historic footballing rivalry between Brazil and Argentina has done absolutely nothing to diminish their tight-knit brotherhood.
"We talk a lot, and we’ve been talking these past few days as well," Neymar openly disclosed when questioned about his ongoing communication with the Argentine captain during the tournament. "He knows I love him very much," the dynamic attacker added.
'Leo is an even better person off the field'
Neymar was quick to emphasise the Argentine's humility. He insisted that the legendary playmaker’s character away from the spotlight eclipses his unprecedented achievements on the pitch.
“Leo is an even better person off the field. He’s good on the field - imagine what he’s like off it,” Neymar expressed with a laugh during his post-match assessment. The Brazilian star also took a dedicated moment to express his immense gratitude to the Argentine public, thanking them for the constant affection they show him.
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Heavyweights cruise into knockout phase
The heartwarming exchange arrives at a prosperous sporting juncture for both iconic figures as they navigate the high-stakes pressure of the tournament. While Messi’s Argentina have qualified for the round of 16 by winning both of their opening games, Brazil’s decisive triumph over Scotland also sent them through with seven points from their three group fixtures.
The Selecao backroom staff are now waiting to discover their next tactical challenge in the first knockout round. Brazil are scheduled to face the runners-up of Group F, a spot currently being contested between European heavyweights the Netherlands, Sweden, and Japan.