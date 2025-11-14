Getty Images Sport
'I feel for him' - AC Milan's Christian Pulisic shows support for Gio Reyna amid his USMNT return
'He’s a really, really good player'
During his comments, Pulisic acknowledged that while he and Reyna don't maintain frequent communication, they have developed a positive professional relationship through their time with the national team. The Milan forward expressed empathy for Reyna's situation, noting that the 23-year-old has endured significant challenges, particularly with injuries that have disrupted his development at both club and international levels.
“Yeah, I mean, we don’t talk a bunch,” Pulisic told CBS Sports Golazo. “But we’ve had a good relationship, and I think he has had a really tough time, and kind of unfairly in a lot of ways. I feel for him, it’s not difficult what we go through. Some of the injuries he’s dealt with are really hard. And with the national now, also seeing him on the roster, I think it’s really exciting for him.
“I will say, when I have him on the field with me on the national team, I always feel a lot more relaxed. I feel like he’s a really, really good player, and I think that’s not a crazy take. I think a lot of people see that.”
'Stay patient'
Pulisic argued that Reyna has faced a run of bad luck and unusually high expectations since his early breakthrough, saying the player’s recent troubles have not been solely of his making. He urged patience while Reyna finds form and rhythm again.
“I just tell him to stay patient,” Pulisic said. “I mean, he’s a guy that’s gone through a bit of a tough time, he’ll admit that, but that doesn’t mean that he can’t have really good things ahead. And people put pressure, and I get that too, because he had such a crazy start to his career where he was doing unbelievable things at 17 years old, and then you expect the same thing.
“Then all of a sudden, you go to the national team and people are like, ‘You need to be that guy. You need to perform for us right away.' And it’s like it’s not that easy, there are a lot of factors and things that he has to work out. And I do think it's been unfair, but I think he’s going to come around, and people are going to see that soon.”
A slow start to the season
After joining Borussia Mönchengladbach this summer, Reyna has struggled to secure consistent playing time, making just six Bundesliga appearances while continuing to battle fitness issues.
November friendlies await.
Reyna has been picked as a part of the November international break for the USMNT and could earn his first cap since March 2025 when the team gets back to action this Saturday against Paraguay.
