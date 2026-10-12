AFP
'I am the best in history, full stop' - Ronaldo addresses Messi rivalry and 1,000-goal target
The secret translator behind the rivalry
For over a decade and a half, the footballing world has been divided by the relentless battle for supremacy between Ronaldo and Messi. While the narrative often focused on their on-pitch friction, Ronaldo has now pulled back the curtain on a far more cordial relationship than many fans realized.
Ronaldo reminisced about acting as an impromptu translator for Messi, who was less comfortable with the English language during their frequent trips to the Ballon d'Or podiums. 'We shared the award stages for 15 years,' the former Manchester United and Real Madrid star explained. 'And we always got along very well. I remember a time or two translating for him what they were saying in English, ‘Messi, you’re going to stay here’.'
The 41-year-old forward painted a picture of camaraderie amidst the intense competition, noting that he would often guide Messi through the media requirements of these high-profile events. 'Afterwards, she’s going to ask you a question. And I would translate. The presenter would say to you: ‘We are going to do this’, and you would tell Messi: ‘Yes, very good’. And it was funny,' Ronaldo told CNN Portugal. He emphasized that despite the tribalism of their respective clubs and nations, a fundamental level of respect always remained: 'He always treated me well. Of course he defended his club and I, mine. He defended his national team and I, mine.'
- AFP
A mutual motivation inspired by legends
While Messi currently holds the advantage in terms of major honours - boasting eight Ballons d'Or, a World Cup trophy, 13 league titles compared to Ronaldo's eight, and six Golden Boots to Ronaldo's four - Ronaldo still trumps his arch-rival in the Champions League with five titles to four. Despite these figures, Ronaldo views their competition through a different lens.
'I think there were years where he wanted to give everything and score, and so did I,' Ronaldo noted when reflecting on the peak years of their careers. 'It was a healthy rivalry, like the one they had maybe Ayrton Senna and Prost. I think we motivated each other.'
The definitive verdict on the GOAT debate
Despite acknowledging the different opinions held by fans and pundits regarding the 'Greatest of All Time' tag, Ronaldo remains steadfast in his self-belief. While Messi’s World Cup triumph with Argentina is often cited as the deciding factor in the debate, the Portuguese veteran argues that his own statistical output makes his claim to the throne undeniable.
'Personal preference is one thing, saying this, this, this… prefer Messi, Pelé, or Maradona. I understand that and I respect it,' Ronaldo stated. 'But saying that Cristiano isn’t complete is a lie.' He maintains that his longevity and the pure volume of his goals place him at the very top of the hierarchy, regardless of which way individual fans might lean when choosing their personal favourite.
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Chasing the 1,000-goal milestone
Now plying his trade in Saudi Arabia, Ronaldo is currently sitting on 980 career goals, leaving him just 20 strikes away from the monumental landmark of 1,000 professional goals.
The veteran attacker expressed some frustration with the constant scrutiny of his numbers, saying: 'People are not appreciating my current form, my goals. They are more concerned with saying that there are 85 goals left, 85 goals to go… But I don’t like that. I don’t like it. Things have to happen naturally. If I score 920 goals, 925, 930… I am the best in history, full stop.'
With both icons approaching the end of their playing days - Messi having recently stepped away from international duty and Ronaldo facing questions over his future after leaving the Portugal setup - the race for a final legacy-defining moment continues. Ronaldo concluded with a relaxed stance on his ultimate target: 'Scoring goals, the numbers speak for themselves. So, I’m not going to sit here and say that I have to reach a thousand goals. If I reach it, fantastic.'
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