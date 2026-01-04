AFP
'I felt humiliated' - Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo claimed to have blocked Brazilian model from Inter Miami match with World Cup threat issued
Messi's wife steps in
Per The Sun, Messi's wife Roccuzzo personally took steps to ensure model Cruz could not attend Inter Miami's MLS Cup final clash with Vancouver Whitecaps. Messi led his side as they won 3-1, adding yet more silverware to an already overflowing cabinet. Cortez has previously been blocked by Messi after she allegedly bombarded him with "sexy pictures" on Instagram. A former winner of the Brazilian 'Miss BumBum' crown, she staged a racy photo-shoot after being unblocked by the Barcelona legend. Now, she has hit out at Roccuzzo for limiting her real-life access to her husband.
Cruz felt 'humiliated'
Cruz has claimed she was "humiliated" by Roccuzzo's insistence she not be allowed into the final. She is reported to have made the request to Miami's staff personally. She has also said that she has once again been blocked by Messi and his extended family on social media.
Speaking to Extra, she said: "I felt humiliated. No one should be banned from a public sporting event because of personal issues or disputes on social media."
She has also not ruled out the prospect of confronting Messi's family at the 2026 World Cup, which she plans to attend in the United States, Mexico and Canada. Cruz is a Messi super-fan, and even has tattoos inspired by the ex-PSG star in intimate areas. She has previously posted a video of her adding a Messi-inspired tattoo to her bottom.
Messi and Roccuzzo's bond
Roccuzzo has previously opened up about her relationship with Messi, and their family life, something she is clearly very keen to protect.
She told Grazia: "We love our routine. It’s very important for our family, the structure. We wake up really early, we take the kids to school, and then I try to train at least five times a week. Then I try to do meetings or errands or photoshoots in that gap where the kids are in school. And then just picking up the kids and going to all soccer activities or after-school activities. Then having dinner and going to bed. We are like a normal family."
She added: "It’s not just me. I really feel like my family is my priority and I always support my husband and my family, beyond everything, but I feel like he also supports me and we are really a great team. And that’s what we want to build as a family. Between everyone, we have the family structure. So it’s not just me, it’s everyone there."
"I feel really grateful and really happy, but at the same time, I am trying to find the balance between professional and personal because sometimes it’s hard to know how to deal with a lot of shooting (photoshoots), meetings, whatever, and at the same time being with the kids. But in the end, I feel like I’m working hard, and I’m really happy and proud of it."
She added, on their adaptation to American life: "Coming from Paris, the weather there was really cold and gray. For me, coming here was just an amazing experience.
"They [the kids] always surprise us in a very positive way. Even when we moved to Paris, or here, they were always super easy to adapt. And we always feel super proud in terms of how they make our lives really, really easy."
What comes next for Messi?
Messi is currently in the off-season with Inter Miami but will have his sights set on winning the World Cup once again in the summer. Argentina already know their opponents in the group stages; they will face Algeria, Austria, and Jordan. First, though, is the Finalissima against Spain, as the World Cup holders go up against the European Championship winners.
