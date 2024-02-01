‘He is a human being!’ - Beach star had to meet Cristiano Ronaldo to believe he is from ‘same planet as the rest of us’ – but can confirm that Al-Nassr & Portugal superstar is not an extraterrestrial

Portugal beach football international Jordan Santos had to meet Cristiano Ronaldo in order to confirm that CR7 is “human” and “from the same planet”.

  • CR7 can appear to be a mythical creature
  • Has broken countless records
  • Showing no sign of slowing down at 38

