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Khaled Mahmoud

Premier League bound Hull City smash transfer record for Rayo Vallecano defender Nobel Mendy

Hull City
N. Mendy
Rayo Vallecano
Premier League
LaLiga
Transfers

Hull City have signalled their intent for the upcoming Premier League season by completing a blockbuster move for Rayo Vallecano defender Nobel Mendy. The Tigers have officially confirmed the arrival of the 21-year-old centre-back, who joins the club on a long-term deal following an impressive stint in La Liga.

  • A landmark deal for the Tigers

    Hull City have officially confirmed the signing of Mendy from Rayo Vallecano for a club record fee, marking a significant statement of intent as they prepare for life in the Premier League. The 21-year-old centre-back has committed his future to the MKM Stadium by signing a five-year contract, with the club maintaining an option to extend the agreement for a further season.

    While the exact financial details of the transfer remain undisclosed by the club, Hull City officials have confirmed that the deal surpasses the previous record set just earlier this month. That record was briefly held by Greece goalkeeper Konstantinos Tzolakis, who arrived from Olympiacos for a fee in excess of £20 million plus add-ons.

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    Fulfilling a Premier League dream

    The Senegal international expressed his excitement about the move, highlighting his lifelong ambition to test himself in the most competitive league in the world. Speaking to the club's official media channels following the announcement, the defender could not hide his pride: 'I am very happy to be here and very proud to be here as well.'

    Mendy added: 'I am a very athletic player, and I am a defender at heart. I also really enjoy the game and coming out from the back cleanly and aggressively when needed. I have wanted to play in the Premier League since I was little, so it's a great challenge to face and I am ready for it.'

  • Experience on the continental stage

    Despite his relatively young age, Mendy arrives in East Yorkshire with significant high-level experience, including appearances in major European finals. During his sole season in La Liga with Rayo Vallecano, he made 28 appearances and proved his offensive threat by scoring two goals.

    Incredibly, this was the second consecutive year that Mendy reached the final of the Conference League, having suffered defeat with Rayo Vallecano against Crystal Palace this year. In the previous campaign, he was part of the Real Betis squad that progressed all the way to the tournament's showpiece event, only to fall short against another London side in Chelsea. Having faced top-tier English clubs on the European stage, Mendy possesses a clear understanding of the standards required.

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    International pedigree and future prospects

    On the international stage, Mendy has already begun to make his mark with the Senegal national team. He earned his first senior cap for the Teranga Lions in March during a fixture against The Gambia, further validating his status as one of the brightest defensive prospects emerging from West Africa.

    Mendy becomes Hull City's eighth signing of the summer transfer window following their promotion to the Premier League. The Tigers are now putting the finishing touches on their preparations as they get ready to launch their top-flight campaign at home against Manchester United on August 22.

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