Hull City owner dismisses 'false transfer rumours' and provides unusual clarity on Premier League newcomers' possible moves

Ilicali publicly dismissed the negative claims regarding his club's recruitment drive and opted to provide direct clarity to the supporters: "Dear Hull City family," wrote the Turkish owner in a post on X. "We are reading dozens of false transfer rumors in many places. We are disturbed by the claims that we have been rejected and by the use of our club's name to gain attention. We have been working intensively for two months. I believe we will build a team that we will all be proud of. To prevent false speculation and to give you more information, I am leaving you with our latest transfer situation, which includes some clues..."